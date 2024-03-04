Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for about 2.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.09% of Exelon worth $35,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,558.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

