Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4,229.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after buying an additional 487,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 66.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after buying an additional 421,705 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $152.08 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 241.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

