Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Increased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for approximately 1.9% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $52,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pool by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pool by 463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,689,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $4.20 on Monday, reaching $407.61. The company had a trading volume of 39,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,828. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $408.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

