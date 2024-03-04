Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Payoneer Global (PAYO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO):

3/1/2024 – Payoneer Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Payoneer Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Payoneer Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Payoneer Global is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Payoneer Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Get Payoneer Global Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,780.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.