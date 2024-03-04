EHP Funds Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $989.10. 358,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $838.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $728.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $993.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

