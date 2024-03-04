New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 1,526,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,202,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on New Fortress Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.