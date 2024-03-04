New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 1,526,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,202,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.
Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
