Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,013. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,186,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,051 shares of company stock worth $87,809,617. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.