Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,013. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,186,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,051 shares of company stock worth $87,809,617. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

