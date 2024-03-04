Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,054 shares of company stock worth $183,078. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Ur-Energy by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.59.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,943. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $442.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

