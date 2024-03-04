Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,054 shares of company stock worth $183,078. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Ur-Energy by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,943. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $442.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.12.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ur-Energy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.