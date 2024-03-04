Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $50,510,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $22,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,056,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ ODD traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.99. 471,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

