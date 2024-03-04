Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Decreases By 22.7%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

WH traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 165,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 368,601 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178,948 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after acquiring an additional 475,682 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

