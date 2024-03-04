Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 56,033 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,375 put options.

Several research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,392,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,018. The firm's 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

