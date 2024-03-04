Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Drops By 21.2%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. 137,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.7% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 471,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,702 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 219.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 3.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 138,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 122.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 199,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 9.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

