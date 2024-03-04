Short Interest in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Decreases By 22.4%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.65. 73,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,074. The firm has a market cap of $465.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $90.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3074 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.