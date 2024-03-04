Short Interest in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Decreases By 22.4%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.65. 73,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,074. The firm has a market cap of $465.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $90.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3074 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
