Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,585,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $495,040.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $16,102,244.82.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $10.18 on Monday, reaching $733.57. The stock had a trading volume of 358,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,521. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $651.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.29.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

