Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,611,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 148,623 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $782,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.22 on Monday, reaching $207.86. 18,266,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,762,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $332.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.51 and a 1-year high of $211.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

