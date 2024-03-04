Richard Wagner Sells 1,715 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $61,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IIIN stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $36.15. 13,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

