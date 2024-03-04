Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 4,311 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. 24,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,902. The stock has a market cap of $939.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.