Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 4,311 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. 24,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,902. The stock has a market cap of $939.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $69.60.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
