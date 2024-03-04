Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer James Halliday Sells 33,664 Shares

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64.
Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of TSE EFN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.89. 83,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,621. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.
Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
