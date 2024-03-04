Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer James Halliday Sells 33,664 Shares

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64.

Shares of TSE EFN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.89. 83,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,621. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

EFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

