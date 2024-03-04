Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

MCK traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $530.91. 131,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,703. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.30. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $535.01.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

