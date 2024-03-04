Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.87% of TopBuild worth $69,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $408.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,937. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $416.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.