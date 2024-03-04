Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,713 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.4 %

AAL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,766,883. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.