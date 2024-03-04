GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GENK shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $3,398,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $2,740,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

