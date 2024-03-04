United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 709,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 49,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,568,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,442,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,734. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

