ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,564,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 33,657.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,899,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852,682 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $19.07. 5,296,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,597,428. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.