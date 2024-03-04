Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 50,400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $66,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.85. 96,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.47. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.