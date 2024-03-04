EULAV Asset Management Sells 7,500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,763. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

