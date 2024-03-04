General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $166.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.32. General Electric has a 12-month low of $86.07 and a 12-month high of $161.77. The company has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

