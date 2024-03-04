USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $99.08 million and approximately $292,576.23 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,995.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.00688436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00180542 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00042872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

