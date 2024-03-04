EHP Funds Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Shares of AMP traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.14. 106,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $414.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

