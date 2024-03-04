EHP Funds Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $547.18. 164,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $504.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $563.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.