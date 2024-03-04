EHP Funds Inc. Sells 12,600 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

MNST stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.08. 1,794,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

