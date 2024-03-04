EHP Funds Inc. Buys 2,550 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.39. 1,216,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

