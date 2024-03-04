Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. cut its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Onsemi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

ON traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.32. 1,666,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

