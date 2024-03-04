EULAV Asset Management Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $125.93. 1,792,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

