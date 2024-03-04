Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $198.81. The company had a trading volume of 576,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,487. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

