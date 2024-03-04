Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 359.8% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 45.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Encompass Health by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 186,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $74.91. 87,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

