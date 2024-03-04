Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 43,300 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,665 shares of company stock worth $12,503,969. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $8.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $974.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,387. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $934.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $862.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

