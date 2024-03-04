Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Down 1.6 %

AFL traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $79.15. 1,031,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

