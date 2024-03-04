PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $113.37. 441,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,246. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $114.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

