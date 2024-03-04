EHP Funds Inc. Buys New Shares in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Sovos Brands comprises about 1.0% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EHP Funds Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,883,000 after acquiring an additional 698,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after buying an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,173,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after buying an additional 161,845 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,801.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,943. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SOVO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,192. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.02. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

