90,000 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. United States Steel makes up about 1.3% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of X stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,236. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.