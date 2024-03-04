Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,147 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 624,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 220.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 392,244 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $154,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,216,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

