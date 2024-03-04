ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 743,209 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.82.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

