EJF Capital LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

EJF Capital LLC cut its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QCR worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 53.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 83.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,912,000 after acquiring an additional 685,471 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of QCR by 23.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.95. 22,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,473. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $972.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.61. QCR had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

