EJF Capital LLC Lowers Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 84,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,733. The company has a market cap of $881.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

