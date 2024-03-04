EJF Capital LLC Increases Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in InterDigital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,155. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

