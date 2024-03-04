Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,053 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 113,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

