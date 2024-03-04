EJF Capital LLC Purchases 5,480 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.05% of ODP worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 94.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 106,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,356. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

