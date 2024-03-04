Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,588. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

