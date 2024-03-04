First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

